WHITEFISH – With many activities to experience in the summertime, Whitefish Mountain Resort is a summer vacation destination attracting visitors from across the country.

Coming off of one of its deepest snowpacks in history and most successful winters, Whitefish Mountain Resort is now open to summer activities three weeks earlier than usual.

When the snow melts, the resort transforms. It’s home to Montana’s only alpine slide and its largest aerial adventure park, not to mention more than 30 miles of downhill and cross-country mountain bike trails.

“It’s just like going sledding. You have a fiberglass half-pipe essentially that goes down the Mountain,” said Whitefish Mountain Resort Spokeswoman Riley Polumbus. “You take the lift Chair 6 up and then you ride down a slide.”

While the Alpine Slide appeals to the little ones, zip line supervisor Mike Davies says that for adults, the zip line tours offer excitement, bringing around 1,000 visitors to the mountain every week during peak summer visitation.

“Some of our top speeds are in the 40’s and 50’s. I think it’s part of what summer in Montana and summer in Whitefish means to them,” said zipline supervisor Mike Davies. “In order for that to happen they need to go zip lining and that needs to be one of the activities they took part in.”

Anyone who weighs between 60 and 230 pounds can zip line, and if you’re looking for a good view you can take the Scenic Lift to the Summit overlooking Glacier and the Canadian Rockies.

The resort officially opened for summer business May 26th.

Reporting by Nicole Miller for MTN News