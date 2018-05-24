On Tuesday, May 22, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Debra Ballinger was missing from her residence on County Road 123 G off the Lambert Highway northwest of Sidney.

Ballinger is 52 years old, height 4’11”, weight 110, with green eyes and brown hair.

According the Sheriff’s Office, Debra left her home between 8:30 and 9:00 am on Sunday, May 20, to go to Sidney; she was driving a 2018 red and black Jeep Compass with Montana license plate BOHZ143.

She cashed a check at the Ranger Bar and was reported to have been seen between 8:30 am and 10:00 am that day at the Town Pump south of Sidney. Since that time her vehicle has not been seen, and family and friends have not been able to contact her. It has been reported that she does not have a cell phone with her at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office says that as with any investigation, it is possible that a member of the public saw or heard something that may assist with the investigation of this matter.

Crimestoppers believes that someone may have information on Ballinger being missing. If you have information that may help located Ballinger, you are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 406-433-6666 Monday through Friday between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Richland County anytime (24/7) by going to the Crimestoppers website at RichlandCS.com then going to Submit a Web Tip or by texting the code “CSRC plus your message to: 274637 (CRIMES).

You can also call the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 406- 433-2919. You may be eligible for a Cash reward of up to $1000.