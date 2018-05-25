HELENA – On Saturday May 26th ExplorationWorks will be showing their new summer exhibit, Dogs: More Than Pets.

This traveling exhibit was designed by Build 4 Impact and will be making its world debut in Helena.

The exhibit features displays that examine the science, history and DNA of dogs, as well as much more.

There are sensory activities where people can test their sense of smell and a dog adoption center that shows what different types of dogs need in homes.

Aaron Cleveland of Build 4 Impact says the exhibit took about a year to design and he’s looking forward to seeing the public reaction.

“It’s an awesome exhibit because it combines all the fun things about dogs,” says Cleveland.

ExplorationWorks Executive Director Kelly Posewitz remarked, “We are thrilled to be the first museum to display this new exhibit. Dogs: More than Pets is truly for visitors of all ages, not just for kids. While we know families will love it, we anticipate a large adult audience. Everyone loves dogs!”

Posewitz says this is her personal favorite exhibit the museum has done so far, and is looking forward to showing it to the public.

Each Saturday at 10:30am this summer Exploration Works will also be holding Dog Days of Summer with live dog presentations featuring service animals, agility dogs and more!

Dogs: More Than Pets will be on display through September 16th, 2018. This exhibit is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana.