The Montana Highway Patrol reports that one person died in an overnight rollover crash in Hill County.

The name of the person has not yet been released.

There were four people in the vehicle.

The crash happened on Beaver Creek Road about a mile south of Johnson Road.

The patrol said the driver failed to negotiate curve, causing the vehicle to go off the road, hit a tree, and roll several times.

Two people were taken to Northern Montana Health Care in Havre.

One person refused medical treatment and remained at the scene.

The patrol said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, and seat belts were not in use.