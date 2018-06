MISSOULA – The man who allegedly struck a well-known Missoula Special Olympian in the head with a baseball bat appeared in court Tuesday.

Paul Ekstedt is being charged with assault with a weapon for the incident involving Gary Fuller.

Ekstedt could face up to 20 years in prison for the offense. His bail has been set at $100,000 and he is ordered to make no contact with any witnesses.

Ekstedt’s preliminary hearing is set for July 3.

Fuller remains hospitalized in critical condition.