HELENA – Around 500 Spirit of Service volunteers were out doing yard and home maintenance on Tuesday June 5th for people unable to do the work themselves.

Now in its 18th year, Spirit of Service is organized by Rocky Mountain Development Council (RMDC) in partnership with local businesses and organizations. During the event volunteers provided outdoor cleaning services for about fifty homes throughout the community.

There is no income basis for the homes but many of the homeowners who benefit from the event are low-income, disabled, a veteran or elderly.

One of the beneficiaries this year is 90 years young Rose Gehring who has been living in her home for 54 years.

Rose says that she is so grateful for the help and couldn’t do the work even if she wanted to.

“It’s a beautiful event they put on and I appreciate it so much,” says Rose, “Just to be able to have all this help to clean my yard.”

RMDC Executive Director Lori Ladas says the community support for this event has been great and the homeowners are always so thankful for the support.

“One gentleman was on the honor flight in D.C. and it was just so heartwarming to talk with him,” says Ladas.

RMDC wanted to thank all of those people, businesses and organizations who gave their time and support for Spirit of Service.