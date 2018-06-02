GREAT FALLS – Two people have been arrested after leading officers on a chase on Thursday.

The incident began sometime before 10 a.m. and ended north of Great Falls off of Bootlegger Trail at about 10:20 a.m. A Great Falls police officer told MTN News that he believes the chase started in Black Eagle.

We received reports that the suspects drove in and around the Riverview and Skyline neighborhoods of Great Falls, and then headed north, possibly along Bootlegger Trail.

We also received reports that the suspects may have crashed into or possible “clipped” at least one vehicle during the chase; we have not yet been able to determine if these reports are accurate, or related to the chase.

Police have not yet released any other details. We will update you when we get more information.