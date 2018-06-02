MISSOULA – The two teens who were found shot on Sunday evening in Missoula are out of surgery and expected to survive their ordeal.

Despite a large search effort on Sunday, the assailant has still not been located. Missoula Assistant Police Chief Scott Hoffman said Sunday that there’s no danger to the public.

Missoula Police Captain Mike Colyer says investigators have been able to speak with one of the juveniles and while nobody is in custody at this time, police are continuing to pursue possible leads in the case.

Story continues below



The two teens were found shot on the campus of Sentinel High School shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

– information from Mark Thorsell and Augusta McDonnell included in this report

MISSOULA – Two teenagers are in the hospital after being shot on Sunday evening on the Sentinel High School campus.

Missoula Assistant Police Chief Scott Hoffman said officers were called to the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. following reports of shots being fired in the area.

Hoffman said officers arrived at the school and found two males had been shot. Both of the victims were taken to a hospital where they were undergoing surgery.

There’s no word on their condition.

Authorities report that the victims were shot by a male who fled the scene.

A perimeter has been set up as far west as Russell Street so that officers can search the area for the suspect and weapon.

Police are asking people to avoid the area from South Avenue to Pattee Street as well.

Hoffman said at this time there is not believed to be a threat to the public.

There was an open gym taking place at the school when the shooting occurred. However, authorities said the athletes were not aware of the shooting. They were held inside the gym until they could be picked up by their parents.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available