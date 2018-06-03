MISSOULA – Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that Cassandra Harris of Ronan, 24 years old, died from the injuries she sustained in a possible hit-and-run crash near McDonald Lake in the Mission Valley.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the death.

Negligent homicide charges have been filed against Julia Vaile of Browning, 18; Gale Hendrickx of Pablo, 19; Joseph Parizeau Jr., of Ronan, 22.

Donnovan Sherwood of Arlee, 18, is charged with obstructing justice.

Story continues below



Vaile and Hendrickx were released from jail following a Monday court hearing in Lake County Justice Court; Sherwood and Parizeau are still in custody.

Sheriff Bell says Harris’ body has been taken to the State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy. The investigation into the death is still underway and no further information is being released at this time.

Reporting by Mark Thorsell for MTN News

(JUNE 25, 2018) Three people have been charged with negligent homicide in Lake County.

The following people are listed on the Lake County jail roster as having been arrested on Sunday:

SHERWOOD, DONNOVAN 10/30/1999 – Obstructing justice

PARIZEAU, JOSEPH 11/11/1995 – Homicide, negligent

HENDRICKX, GALE 05/21/1999 – Homicide, negligent

VAILE, JULIA 04/25/2000 – Homicide, negligent

We have not yet confirmed whether they are being charged in connection with the discovery on Saturday of a badly-injured woman near McDonald Lake.

We will update you as get more information.

(JUNE 24, 2018) Four people were arrested on Saturday morning after a woman in her early 20s was found unconscious and badly injured near McDonald Lake in the Mission Mountains.

The woman, whose name has not been released, is currently in the ICU at Kalispell Regional Medical Center, but Lake County authorities say she is not expected to survive her injuries.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that circumstances surrounding the victim’s injuries is not yet known, but it’s suspected that the incident involved a vehicle.

Lake County Undersheriff Ben Woods says that the Montana Highway Patrol, Tribal Police and Lake County detectives found and arrested four people in connection with the incident.

The four are being held in the Lake County jail in Polson and police have also seized a vehicle as part of their investigation.

The names of the four people have not yet been released; we expect more information to be released on Monday.

Undersheriff Woods adds that the victim is not Jermain Austin Charlo, who has been reported missing.