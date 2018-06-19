GREAT FALLS – Tuesday marked the end of one era and the beginning of the next at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

After more than two years in Great Falls, Colonel Ron Allen is stepping down as Commander of the 341st Missile Wing.

“Everything you thought would last forever hasn’t lasted forever like you had planned,” he said. “Although we are apart, our journey never ends. It counts on until we meet again. Thank you all for being here today until we meet again.”

Story continues below



20th Air Force Commander Major General Fred Stoss made an announcement that reflects on Allen’s leadership during his time at Malmstrom.

“I am proud to formally announce that very appropriately, the 341st Missile Wing is the only wing in the 20th Air Force to get the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award,” he said.

But as Allen leaves for his next assignment, he is handing the reins over to Colonel Jennifer Reeves.

Reeves said she has military in her blood as both of her parents were in the military.

She said it has been a long journey to get to this point in her career.

“But not in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I would be standing here today to take command of one of the Air Force’s most impressive organizations,” she said.

Reeves wanted the men and women she now leads to know that she is grateful and honored to be able to lead them into the future of the mission.

“I look forward to running in the field, to being on alerts, to being in guard mount, in the clinic, and to be helping services serve this base,” she said. “I simply look forward to being a teammate on this amazing team.”

Colonel Allen now heads to Washington, D.C. to work for the Department of Energy as part of the National Nuclear Security Administration.