GREAT FALLS- A grizzly bear died near Carter on Monday after getting into insecticide that was in an open garage.

According to Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the sub-adult female grizzly was about 11 miles northwest of Carter, which is between Fort Benton and Great Falls.

The bear died within hours of ingesting several different kinds of insecticide.

The carcass will be taken to FWP’s wildlife health lab in Bozeman for a confirmation on the cause of death.

The grizzly had been previously seen traveling with a sibling bear.

The sibling is believed to still be in the area and bear specialists are working to trap the bear, which has been getting into pet food and grain spills south of the Teton River.

FWP is holding a community meeting in Fort Benton on June 13 to discuss general bear awareness and to answer questions from the public. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the elementary school.