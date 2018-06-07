While thunderstorms will continue Thursday night, a much bigger storm with significant changes hits this weekend. Tonight, storms will continue until about midnight. Friday will be a nice end to the workweek with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s. Isolated thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening mainly near the mountains. Saturday will likely be the warmest day yet in 2018 with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. South winds will gust up to 25mph. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the western and northcentral sections of the state through the afternoon and evening. A cold front will slice through the area into Sunday morning. Behind this front will be much colder air with wind, showers and falling snow levels. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some chilly rain early in the day. Mixed rain and snow showers will continue over the mountains through the afternoon. Highs will only be in the 50s, but 30s and 40s in the mountains. Wind will be strong and could top 40mph at times. Chilly, showery weather will continue on Monday. Toward the middle of next week, warmer and drier weather will move back in.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz