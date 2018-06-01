Happy June!

The big storm that produced severe storms and flooding rain is moving out tonight. This first weekend of June will be something special with sunny skies, warm temperatures and no rain! Keep in mind there still are several FLOOD WARNINGS for the following rivers: Missouri at Landusky, Missouri at Toston, Jefferson at Three Forks, Gallatin at Three Forks, Big Hole River, Bitterroot River at Missoula, Clark Fork at Missoula, Musselshell River above Roundup, Yellowstone River near Livingston, and the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone near Belfry and Edgar. Water levels in the major rivers will slowly recede through the beginning of next week. Waters are running cold, high and fast so please be careful if you are fishing or floating. Saturday and Sunday will be spectacular with sunny skies and warm temperatures. Saturday night the aurora borealis could be out, especially up on the Hi-Line. Monday a few thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Isolated storms will hit on Tuesday as well. Most of next week will be warm with a few isolated thunderstorms. This will represent somewhat of a pattern shift as there are no large storm systems in the near future that will produce widespread significant precipitation. Scattered thunderstorms next week will have the ability to produce localized heavy rain, but it won’t be as bad as may.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz