Thunderstorms will continue to move through the north central part of Montana on Monday evening. A few of the thunderstorms are producing hail and frequent lightning. This front will move into eastern Montana overnight into Tuesday. High pressure and a refreshing and dry airmass will make for a beautiful couple of days. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy with highs in the 70s. Wednesday will be another beautifully benign. It will be sunny with highs in the 70s to around 80. Another stormy stretch begins on Thursday with thunderstorms popping in the afternoon. This will be the leading edge of a storm that will bring cooler, showery weather to the state for several days including most of the weekend. Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers across much of the area, and temperatures will only be in the 60s for highs. Just like last weekend, Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms, but also some periods of dry weather. Highs will be cool in the 60s and 70s under considerable cloud cover. And just like last Sunday, clouds and a few isolated thunderstorms will mix with more sunshine later in the day. That system will clear and a warmer, drier pattern will move in for at least a few days before Independence Day on Wednesday. Can’t believe it’s almost the 4th of July!

Enjoy the dry weather.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist