BILLINGS – What can you do if a gun is aimed your way? What can you do to avoid being shot? How can you survive an active shooter situation?

Patrick Hoy of PJJH Survival Perspectives helps answers these questions in his Active Shooter Defense presentation to be hosted at Montana State University Billings in Petro Theater on Thursday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Hoy’s presentation will focus on exploring the mindset of the typical active shooter and will delve into previous active shooter incidents to reveal significant lessons to be learned.

Story continues below



He will also spend time addressing the time frame from the beginning of a shooting until police arrive and the personal response actions individuals can take while assumedly unarmed.

Hoy shares his research findings and personal experiences and provides insights on preparedness through understanding the active shooter phenomenon.

He will share vital information to help the audience be mentally prepared and develop an individual plan for responding and surviving an active shooter situation.

Hoy advocates the “Run, Hide, Fight” response protocol and offers some basic and non-lethal tactics in his discussion which can be employed against a shooter when individuals/groups are confronted with a fight-or-die situation.

A retired Air Force A-10 attack pilot and officer, as well as former Emergency Management Specialist for Billings Clinic, Hoy has provided more than 160 training sessions on Active Shooter Defense to healthcare, media, government, and other industries.

He shares his research findings and personal experiences during his presentation and provides insights on preparedness through understanding the active shooter phenomenon and alleviating fear that goes with uncertainty. Hoy also shares a message that he is passionate about: one of hope and empowerment.

The presentation will be free and open to the public. The recommended age group for the event will be teens and older with parental discretion advised due to the nature of the content.

Sponsors of the presentation are PJJH Enterprises, Q2, and MSU Billings.

Reporting by MSU Billings News Service