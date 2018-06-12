<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Did you lose your garden or veggies to frost last night? West Yellowstone shattered a 75 year old record low, getting all the way down to 11. Lows in the 20s were common in the normally colder places with 30s elsewhere. Temperatures rebounded nicely on Tuesday reaching the 60s and 70s for highs. The warming trend will continue on Wednesday with highs above average in the 70s and 80s. Isolated thunderstorms will pop in the afternoon and evening. Once again the wind will be more than noticeable, gusting up to 30mph out of the west. Thursday will be partly cloudy, cooler and blustery. Highs will drop into the 60s and 70s. Friday will start out clear, but clouds will increase through the day with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms popping up late.Hurricane Bud in the eastern Pacific was a major category 3 hurricane with wind up to 115mph. While the center of circulation won’t come anywhere near Montana, moisture front this tropical system will be pulled up into Montana by another low pressure this weekend. This will result in a significantly wet weekend for much of the state. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Rain will be falling for most of Saturday and Sunday, with areas of rain continuing on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Be ready for a soggy Father’s Day. Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz