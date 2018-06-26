<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> ​

While there is still a FLOOD WARNING along the Musselshell River until Wednesday morning, but it is down to just Minor Flood Stage. Flooding in other parts of the state has subsided significantly, and drier weather will be here for the next two days. The great news is, all of this moisture we’ve gotten over the last week (and will continue to get this week) helps to keep conditions from getting too dry as we head into the beginning of fire season. Areas of Wyoming, Colorado, and Nevada are already under Red Flag Warnings, but Montana has not seen fire conditions yet this year.

The next round of thunderstorms will begin on Thursday, continuing through the weekend. While there will be patches of sunshine here and there, this rain will be quite heavy. It looks like we’re back in that familiar pattern of rainy weekends followed by a beautiful Monday. While it would be great if the nice weather would hold out for Saturday and Sunday, we need all the moisture we can get before fire season really kicks off.

Have a great day!

Story continues below



Katie Alexander