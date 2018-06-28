MISSOULA – The Missoula Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Dylan Curtis Conat for assault with a weapon in relation to Sunday’s shooting on the Sentinel High School campus.

Conat is 17-year-old male who may be in the Missoula or surrounding areas. Local law enforcement officers are actively looking for him.

If you see him or if you know his specific location at the time, please do not approach him and call 9-1-1.

Two teenage victims in the shooting are still being hospitalized for their injuries.

Story continues below



Conat may be armed and dangerous. If you have any other information about his location, call the Missoula Police Department 406-552-6300.

MISSOULA – The Missoula Police Department is still searching for the individual who shot two teenagers behind Sentinel High School on Sunday.

While authorities have recovered a handgun on the school campus, MPD officials say that the shooter might not even be in the city of Missoula

The two victims of the shooting, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, are still in an undisclosed hospital at this time. None of the parties involved in the shooting are from Missoula.

While the two victims are still dealing with medical issues, authorities have been able to speak with them multiple times. MPD says each conversation has gotten more information on the shooter.

“We’ve talked to them twice. We have been able to get a little more information from them the second time we talked to them,” said Missoula Police Captain Michael Colyer.

“But obviously their medical care comes first and so we are kind of letting that play out. We would obviously like to do something much more involved with them when they are released from the hospital,” Colyer added.

A firearm has been recovered that is believed to be the one used in the shooting but testing will need to be completed before that can be confirmed.