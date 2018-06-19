AUGUSTA – After days of rain, residents in Augusta said they were expecting some flooding but what they got was much more severe and happened much faster than anticipated.

Dwayne Nelson lives in Augusta along Main Street, one of the areas hardest hit by the flooding. Nelson noticed water starting to collect on the road around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. As time went on, the water continued to rise.

“I think we all anticipated there would be some flooding around the creek because in the spring it’s not unusual to get flooding there,” Nelson said.

But as the waters continued to grow with no signs of stopping, Nelson became concerned. The water eventually reached his home, submersing his basement and covering his frontyard and backyard garden in more than a foot of water in some places.

“I’ve been coming up here all my life. I’ve never seen the water get back into this part of town,” Nelson said.

Nelson was using pumps to remove water from the basement, but those quickly became overwhelmed. He was forced to shut off his power before the water reached his electrical box in the basement.

Other residents uphill from Main Street like Sandi White are in relative safety.

“We live two blocks off of Main Street and we’re okay,” White said. “I was just amazed at the way it is down there”

Despite the conditions, the community is coming together.

“Everybody’s been out helping everybody else,” Nelson said. Neighbors have been helping deliver and place sandbags.

Nelson said the most frustrating part is waiting for the waters to recede to examine the damage left behind.

“It is so devastating for all concerned. Your heart just goes out to everyone,” White said.