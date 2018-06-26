Although Augusta was one of the hardest hit areas by flooding in Montana, many homeowners are benefiting from the generosity of volunteers from Mormon Helping Hands and the Choteau and Helena Boy Scouts including Deva McKnight.

The floodwaters destroyed years of hard work in her yard, like ripping trees she planted right from the ground.

One thing left untouched was the love for the place she calls home.

“It restores my hope. These small towns. They all seem to be banded together and always willing to help other,” said McKnight. “It’s overwhelming with joy, warm heart to see people helping other people. You don’t always see that, you see a lot of bad, but this is just great. It makes me cry. It’s so heartwarming.”

Now, she’s facing what’s left.

“It’s heartbreaking, a lot of blood, sweat and tears and expense went into it, but when we left, we were scared for ourselves,” McKnight said.

She said she’s thankful it wasn’t any worse and that her family is safe.

“This can be redone, the furnace can be replaced, expensive, but we’re okay,” McKnight said.

The community is the reason she came back.

“I’m glad to call this home,” said McKnight.

A home flooding clean-up hotline has been established through July 6. Volunteers can help with removing drywall, insulation, flooring, and appliances.

They can be reached at (844) 965-1386.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News