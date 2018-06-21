

GREAT FALLS- The Augusta Area Chamber Of Commerce says that while much of Main Street was immersed by water this week, water levels have dropped significantly and the town is ready to welcome travelers for a kid’s carnival and street dance this Saturday, June 23.

“Augusta is a town that doesn’t say quit,” said Tammy Dellwo in a press release. Dellwo, the president of the Augusta Area Chamber of Commerce and owner of the Buckhorn Bar, continued, “It’s also a town that’s been hit hard last year with wildfires and this week with the biggest flood we’ve seen in more than 40 years. We’re asking and inviting people to come and celebrate the most charming town along the Rocky Mountain Front with us this weekend.”

While the Augusta American Legion Rodeo has been rescheduled for July 22, the rest of the much-loved festivities of rodeo weekend are still taking place this weekend, including a kid’s carnival and street dance, featuring music from the Longhorn Band.

“The party will always go on in our town,” said Ben Arps, Chairman of the Augusta American Legion Rodeo. “This year, we’re gonna make the party even longer with a town celebration this Saturday, followed by all rodeo festivities taking place the weekend of July 21 and 22.”

Story continues below



Rodeo festivities will kick off on Saturday, July 21 with a parade at 1 p.m., followed by rodeo slack at 5 p.m., as well as kick-up-your-heels music in the parking lot between Allen’s Manix Store and the Buckhorn Bar, local food vendors (including tacos) and a slew of live music and karaoke at The Lazy B and the Western Bar. The 82nd performance of the Augusta American Legion Rodeo will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 22. All advanced ticket purchases will be honored, with tickets available for purchase the day of at the rodeo grounds. For questions on tickets, call Ben Arps at 406-562-3477.

For more information, as well as current updates, visit the Augusta Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AugustaMontanaChamber.

-David Sherman reporting for MTN