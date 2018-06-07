HELENA- The man charged in the murder of a Broadwater County Deputy has been found unfit to stand trial.

Lloyd Barrus appeared for hearing Thursday in Broadwater Co. District Court.

According to an Order of Commitment, an examination of Barrus’ mental health found that he suffered from multiple disorders and that he is unfit to stand trial.

Doctors at the Montana State Hospital say Barrus suffers from Persecutory Type Delusional Disorder, Mixed Personality Disorder, and Alcohol and Marijuana Use Disorders of unknown severity.

The court order says that doctors found the diagnosis of Delusional Disorder leaves Barrus unfit for future criminal proceedings, including trial.

Court records add that Barrus has refused medication to help treat his disorder and without them, he will likely remain unfit to stand trial. It also says that he has responded to past treatment and that the criminal trial could proceed in the future if his condition improves.

Judge Kathy Seeley ordered Barrus committed and all future proceedings suspended. The Montana State Hospital has been ordered to develop a treatment plan for Barrus that could allow the case to continue. He will also be reevaluated in the future.

Barrus’ son Marshall is accused of fatally shooting Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore during a pursuit near Three Forks on May 16, 2017. Lloyd and Marshall Barrus then led law enforcement officers on a nearly 150-mile chase that ended just east of Missoula.

Marshall Barrus was fatally wounded in a gunfight with officers.

Lloyd Barrus faces a total of five charges including deliberate homicide by accountability, two counts of attempted deliberate homicide, assault on a peace officer and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors have said previously they intend to seek the death penalty.

Lloyd Barrus has pleaded not guilty.