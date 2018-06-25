HELENA – A Lewis and Clark County Judge set bond at $50,000 for a Helena man accused of rape and strangulation.

Uriah Harley Benson has been charged with one count of felony sexual intercourse without consent, felony strangulation of a partner or family member, and one misdemeanor count of sexual assault.

Court documents say that Benson was visiting the woman on April 29th. She told police that she went to lie down, and when she woke up, she found Benson in her room.

She says he began kissing and groping her, and that he would not stop when she told him to, and that he became forceful and put his hand on her throat.

The woman said he only left after she bent his thumb back.

When police were interviewing the victim, she told them this was not the first incident.

Prosecutors say she told investigators that he had raped her two years prior, and she reportedly gave police text messages that Benson sent to her, acknowledging the rape.