GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Business Improvement District (BID) this week announced its new pedlet program, available for businesses located within the BID boundaries.

A pedlet is basically a temporary sidewalk, made out of wood and pieced together like a puzzle. It allows a business to use the sidewalk as outdoor dining space, while still providing a safe area for pedestrians to walk. The pedlet uses the area of one parallel parking space, is level with the side, has an edge, and is ADA-compliant.

There are currently two existing pedlets: one in front of Mighty Mo Brewing Company on Central Avenue, and one in front of Enbar on 5th Street South. Joan Redeen, who is the Community Director of the BID, says that the two current pedlets have been very well-received, and they are trying to formally create a pedlet program.

Seth Swingley, who is a co-owner at Mighty Mo, told Redeen he saw a 20% increase in business thanks to the additional 24 seats for dining on the pedlet.

The BID will be awarding three grants of $7,500 each from the pool of qualified applicants for the new pedlet locations.

Applicants will be required to submit a check for $1,000, payable to the BID. Eligible applicants must have businesses located within the boundaries of the BID and the property owner must be current on all property taxes. Applicants who are not selected will have their un-cashed checks returned to them.

The BID will manage the construction of the pedlet. This includes hiring, management, and payment of the contractors, architects, etc. The BID is also responsible for the initial installation and completion of the pedlet and will ensure that it meets City requirements. The $7,500 grant + $1,000 funding from the business will be paid directly to the architectural firms and contractors, by the BID, upon completion of the project. Any costs over $8,500 will be the responsibility of the applicant.

Once the pedlet is installed, the business will be the owner of the pedlet. The business owner will be responsible for annual maintenance, removal & installation each fall & spring, and storage of the pedlet. Business owners will be responsible for acquiring necessary permits for sidewalk dining, courtesy parking spaces and the Department of Revenue if alcohol sales are involved.

For more information, call the BID office at 406.727.5430 or email info@greatfallsbid.com for the application and requirements.

Applications must be received by Thursday, June 28, 2018.