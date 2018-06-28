HARDIN – The Big Horn County man accused of killing his 4-year-old adopted daughter has pleaded not guilty in district court.

Bridger Franklin Boyd, 34, appeared Tuesday morning in Big Horn County District to enter the plea before Judge Blair Jones, according to Big Horn Prosecutor Jay Harris.

Boyd’s wife, Jennifer Boyd, is also under investigation in the case but has not been charged, Harris said.

According to court documents, Jennifer Boyd told Big Horn County sheriff’s deputies that her husband had slammed the girl, Remington Boyd, into a wall and struck her on the ground.

Story continues below



The Boyds had brought the girl to Big Horn County Memorial Hospital June 18 after she was unresponsive. A nurse then contacted the sheriff’s after seeing the girl’s injuries, according to court documents.

The Boyds operate a licensed foster care facility, and all children have been removed from their care.

Bridger Boyd remains in Big Horn County Jail on a $1 million bond.

See also:

Big Horn County man makes first court appearance in death of adopted daughter

Big Horn County man charged with murder of young girl