BOZEMAN- A Billings man is facing a number of charges after being arrested following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash outside of Bozeman on Thursday.

Ryan Scott Broadbrooks, 25, was charged with fleeing or eluding a peace officer, reckless driving and driving while suspended or revoked. Broadbrooks was scheduled to be seen on Friday morning in Gallatin County Justice Court but did not appear.

According to charging documents, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday, a report of a motor vehicle pursuit by Broadwater County deputies was received by Montana Highway Patrol.

A suspect, later identified at Broadbrooks, was in a silver Ford Taurus traveling southbound on US 287 toward Gallatin County allegedly at speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Story continues below



MHP troopers attempted to use tire deflation devices near mile marker 294, but were unsuccessful, as a vehicle ahead of Broadbrooks struck the devices. Broadbrooks reportedly exited onto Amsterdam Road toward Belgrade.

A Gallatin County deputy and MHP troopers followed the vehicle approaching the west edge of Bozeman city limits on East Valley Center Road. Bozeman Police officers had set up additional tire deflation devices in front of the suspect’s vehicle, but the vehicle turned north into a business driveway, through a parking lot and then into a grassy field. The vehicle became disabled when it struck an irrigation ditch as Broadbrooks accelerated back toward I90. Broadbrooks reportedly immediately exited the vehicle, raised his hands to surrender and was arrested.

A check on the vehicle’s license plates revealed it was reported stolen in Helena earlier that day.

Broadbrooks has convictions from criminal possession of dangerous drugs in Yellowstone County in 2016 and burglary in Phillips County in 2012.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

-Additional reporting by Ken Spencer and Mallory Peebles for MTN