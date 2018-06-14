MISSOULA – The body of a second man who vanished into the Selway River while on a bear hunting trip in Idaho last month has been recovered.

This latest discovery comes just a couple of days after the first hunter was found miles downstream from where the party’s SUV crashed into the Selway River.

Reese Rollins of Oregon, 22 years old, was one of four men who vanished when their SUV ran off a Forest Service road and into the river about 50 miles west of Darby on the Magruder Corridor Road.

Rollins’ stepsister told the Idaho Statesman that Forest Service employees had found his body in the river late Tuesday about 45 miles downstream from where the accident happened on May 21st.

Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings tells us the body of a second hunter was recovered Thursday even further downstream and outside the wilderness area. His family has been informed but his name hasn’t yet been released.

The three other missing men are 21-year-old Koby Clark of Bozeman, and brothers Raymond and Jesse Ferrieri, both in their 20s from New York.

Two others in the outfitter-guided party made it safely to shore.

UPDATE: We have confirmed that the body of Koby Clark has also been recovered.

(MAY 23, 2018) The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting in the search for four hunters that are missing in Idaho County, Idaho.

The four hunters went missing after their SUV rolled over into the Selway River on Monday. Two other hunters that were also in the vehicle at the time of the accident were able to make it safely to shore. The cause of the accident is still unknown.

Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings says they have had a difficult time getting to the vehicle which has hurt their ability to locate the hunters.

“We haven’t determined yet what caused the accident but the vehicle ended up in the river,” Giddings said. “At this point, that’s where we are. We cant get to it right now. We are looking at different options, different possibilities at this moment. No, we don’t have somebody out there trying to hook on to it.”

Two Bear Air and a LifeFlight helicopter were requested to assist in the search. Two Bear Air was able to locate and move the two known occupants to a nearby outfitter camp.

Ravalli County Sheriff’s deputies and Ravalli County Search and Rescue responded to the area to assist with the air operations.

Two Bear Air flew the river looking for remaining individuals but found none. Ravalli County Steve Holton says that due to high-water and fast moving conditions it is not safe to remove the vehicle to check for the other occupants.

Clearwater County Back Country Helicopter and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office personnel and Search and Rescue are responding to the area and will continue looking for the occupants and search for ways to safely remove the vehicle from the river.

The names of the four missing people have not been released pending notification of their families.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News