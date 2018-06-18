MISSOULA – Searchers say they’ve found the body of a 70-year old man who vanished on the Upper Clark Fork River when his boat overturned a week ago.

Members of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office dive team and Missoula County Search and Rescue were out on the water again Thursday and Friday checking for new clues into the disappearance of the boater, who has now been identified as David Hall. Hall disappeared under the flooding water when his boat capsized downstream from Clinton last Saturday. His companion made it to shore safely.

Now, the MCSO is reporting that Hall’s body was located about two miles downstream from the accident.

High water, log jam debris and poor visibility had forced the searched to be suspended last Sunday. However, water levels have dropped some, and searchers were able to check the river by boat on Friday.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says the search has resumed for the boater who went missing last weekend while recreating along the Clark Fork River.

Members of the MCSO dive team and Missoula County Search and Rescue were out Thursday to do preliminary water assessments between Turah and Clinton.

While water levels have receded about a foot since Sunday, many hazards still exist including swift undercurrents, fast moving water, deep channels, limited water visibility and hazardous materials, both exposed and below the surface.

On Friday, SAR crews were searching surface areas by boat and inspecting additional points of interest in the water. The MCSO says they will continue to monitor water levels and rescuer safety throughout the weekend.