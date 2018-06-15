(TOWNSEND) Hundreds of scouts and scout leaders from around Montana are gathering in Townsend this weekend, for the Boy Scouts of America Montana Council’s biggest celebration.

Organizers held the opening ceremony for the Montana Council Camporee Friday morning at the Townsend Fairgrounds.

The Camporee is held every four years. More than 650 people are expected to take part in the event, which will continue through Sunday.

Volunteers spent the week setting up dozens of tents for the campers. On Friday, they started offering a variety of recreational and informational programs.

Story continues below

“We’ve got dozens of activities for them to do,” said Camporee co-chairman Josey Quinones. “We’ve got shooting sports, military, law enforcement – all kinds of different organizations – and we’re really looking forward to keeping the kids busy this weekend, as they work to develop friendships and see what’s out there in their communities.”

Helicopters from the Air Force and Army National Guard were on hand for Friday’s event.

This is the third consecutive Camporee to be held in Townsend.

Previous articleBig Sky Pride returns to Capital City this weekend
Jonathon Ambarian
Jonathon Ambarian grew up in Southern California, and graduated from the University of Montana in Missoula. He first came to Helena in 2013 as a radio reporter, then returned in 2016 to join the Montana Television Network. He's proud to bring viewers in Helena stories about the issues that affect them.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY