(TOWNSEND) Hundreds of scouts and scout leaders from around Montana are gathering in Townsend this weekend, for the Boy Scouts of America Montana Council’s biggest celebration.

Organizers held the opening ceremony for the Montana Council Camporee Friday morning at the Townsend Fairgrounds.

The Camporee is held every four years. More than 650 people are expected to take part in the event, which will continue through Sunday.

Volunteers spent the week setting up dozens of tents for the campers. On Friday, they started offering a variety of recreational and informational programs.

“We’ve got dozens of activities for them to do,” said Camporee co-chairman Josey Quinones. “We’ve got shooting sports, military, law enforcement – all kinds of different organizations – and we’re really looking forward to keeping the kids busy this weekend, as they work to develop friendships and see what’s out there in their communities.”

Helicopters from the Air Force and Army National Guard were on hand for Friday’s event.

This is the third consecutive Camporee to be held in Townsend.