BOZEMAN – The Bozeman Police Department has changed gears this year and begun donating unclaimed bicycles to nonprofits. In past years the bicycles were auctioned off.

Captain Andy Knight says donating the bikes fits in with the Police Department mission of service: “Service can mean an officer coming to respond to a call but it can also mean how do we give back and be able to give something to the community, like an abandoned bike.”

The Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) and Bike Kitchen are the nonprofits who accepted the bikes, cleaned them up and found people in need of the set of wheels for transportation.

Story continues below



HRDC says it’s thankful for the hard work put in by Captain Andy Knight and Bozeman Police Department Volunteer Larry Baker. Baker picks up the bikes and attempts to reunite the bike with its rightful owner by running the serial number and checking stolen or missing property databases.

Bozeman Police say more than 100 bikes have been donated over the past year to the two non-profits.

Click here for more information on registering your bike with the city.

Reporting by Mallory Peebles for MTN News