BOZEMAN – On Tuesday, 18-year-old Collin Frandsen was sentenced for his involvement in a string of 2016 thefts where rifles, handguns and ammunition were stolen for resale.

Judge Holly Brown sentenced Frandsen to 6 months probation, 40 hours community service and ordered him to pay $3000 in restitution.

Court documents say Frandsen was among 3 teens charged in the case which dates back to the summer of 2016. At the time, Frandsen was 16 and both Theodore Bagley and Joseph Difrancesco were 17.

Documents allege the three were involved in 4 vehicles break-ins that summer where more than $10,000 in guns, ammo, hunting gear and other goods including an Xbox were stolen.

When high school resumed in the fall, the school resource officer and other detectives began connecting the teens to the thefts.

Court documents depict not all the teens as forthcoming in their involvement, stating they didn’t want to be seen as snitches. Document also state when Bagley was read his Youth Advisory of Rights he responded this “wasn’t his first rodeo” and agreed to talk to the detective.

The majority of the guns were recovered, exceptions being two handguns. Much of the hunting gear and other items were not recovered leaving more than $6,000 of property still missing.

Frandsen addressed the judge before receiving his sentencing, acknowledging his wrongdoing and saying he’s learned from his past. His attorney said Frandsen would be paying the restitution up front with money he has earned through his current job.

Bagley has received of a sentence of probation which lasts until 2020. If he obeys the conditions of his probation it could be wiped from his record because he entered into a consent decree. Difrancesco has not yet been sentenced and is expected back in court at the end of August for a hearing on the case.

Reporting by Mallory Peebles for MTN News