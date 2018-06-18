

UPDATE:

Lewis and Clark County Emergency Management posted this on Facebook:

At 1930hrs the Lewis and Clark County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator received notification from the bureau of reclamation that due to recent precipitation the Gibson Reservoir will be experiencing high releases of water into the Sun River. Residents who reside along this river and its tributaries and outflows need to monitor the situation closely for any flooding.

HELENA – Governor Steve Bullock on Monday requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide additional resources to the state from the federal government for cleanup and recovery from widespread spring flooding.

Bullock said in a press release: “Montanans have come together to help our friends, neighbors and communities respond to the devastating impacts of flooding these past few months. Today I issued a request for additional resources from our federal partners to ensure recovery needs are met and we can continue to support our neighbors in the aftermath of these challenging floods.”

A Presidential Major Disaster Declaration would enable the state and counties to request federal assistance to repair damaged roads, culverts, and bridges that were severely impacted.

On May 1, Bullock declared a statewide flooding emergency. By Montana statute, emergency declarations expire after 20 days. Given the severity of the situation, Bullock issued a disaster declaration. He initially declared a state of emergency on April 12 in seven counties, one reservation, and one town due to flooding along the Hi-Line and parts of eastern Montana.

Since April, 21 counties, eight cities, and three tribes have declared emergencies related to flooding.

FEMA officials visited several locations across the state last week to assess the damage to public infrastructure.

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News