GREAT FALLS – Brandon Lee Burshia was sentenced on Friday in several cases, including breaking into the Great Falls Food Bank and Meals On Wheels last fall.

Burshia pleaded guilty in April 2018 to burglary, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs

Burshia was sentenced to six years with all time deferred because he has been accepted into drug treatment court.

In August of 2017, .Burshia was charged with a burglary at a church where he’s accused of stealing food and was discovered sleeping on a couch by police.

In September of 2017, he was accused of breaking into Meals On Wheels and the Great Falls Community Food Bank building.

Burshia will have to pay about $9,800 in restitution to several businesses.

(October 7, 2017) Brandon Burshia, the man identified as a suspect in the Meals on Wheels and Great Falls Community Food Bank burglary, was arrested on Friday night.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Holiday Village Mall around approximately 10:50 p.m.

Once police arrived, a brief foot chase occurred and Burshia was found hiding in a dumpster.

Burshia is a suspect in a September 14th burglary at the Meals on Wheels and Great Falls Community Food Bank.

According to the Food Bank and Meals On Wheels, the suspect took a laptop computer, a small amount of goods, and a credit card used for gas.

They also said that one of the cars sustained “significant” damage.

The suspect also propped open the freezer doors but nothing inside was lost as staff discovered the break-in in time.

Shaun Tatarka, the director of the Food Bank, said the suspect took the hard drive out of the surveillance camera but then left it at the scene.

The incident resulted in Meals On Wheels canceling the meal service of 350 elderly people for a day.

The Food Bank and Meals On Wheels building is located at 1620 12th Avenue North.