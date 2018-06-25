<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BUTTE – A Butte county commissioner is resigning her post to take a new position in politics.

District One Commissioner Cindy Perdue-Dolan is leaving her seat on the Council of Commissioners after three and a half years to take a job working for U.S. Senator Steve Daines as his field representative for counties in southwest Montana. She will start her new job July 9.

“It’s an opportunity to work with Sen. Daines and his crew, his team, to have a seat at the table for southwestern Montana and Butte and Anaconda at a time which is critical for our community, especially with all the superfund issues,” Perdue-Dolan said.

Perdue-Dolan adds that she is ending her re-election campaign and plans to return all the money people donated to her campaign.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News