BUTTE – A new website dedicated to promoting Butte has gone online Thursday.

The Butte Elevated website is the result of a two-year effort to market the city and let people know what is happening in Butte. The website was developed from an $8,000 grant and it shows people about dining, shopping, employment and outdoor opportunities available in Butte.

Butte Elevated is a marketing strategy designed to promote the positive side of the mining city.

“As I like to say, we’re more than a pit, we’re more than a mining city, we’re so much more, we’re a center for art, we have fantastic hotels and accommodations, there’s plenty of shopping and dining opportunities,” said Marketing Director Copper Fisher.

Butte Elevated was started as a way of getting all city agencies and participating businesses delivering the same marketing message.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News