BUTTE – Butte-Silver Bow’s coroner and justice of the peace candidate was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Lee LaBreche, 55, was arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol early Sunday in connection with misdemeanor counts of DUI, speeding and open container in vehicle, according to Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement.

LaBreche was released on bond early Sunday.

LaBreche has served as county coroner in Butte for more than 20 years. He is running for Butte-Silver Bow Justice of the Peace against Ben Pezdark.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News