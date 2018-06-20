WHITEHALL – A 33-year-old man is in jail in connection with shooting and wounding another man in Whitehall late Tuesday evening.

Daniel Adams of Butte faces a felony charge of attempted deliberate homicide in the shooting of a 33-year-old Whitehall man after an altercation about 10:55 p.m., according to Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle. The victim is being treated at St. James Health Care in Butte for a single gunshot wound from a small caliber handgun.

Doolittle said the shooting occurred near an alley just outside a residence on the south end of town. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation Wednesday.

Adams remains jailed in Jefferson County on $100,000 bond.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News