BUTTE – A Butte woman was arrested in connection with stealing a truck and attempting to take a horse on Thursday.

Butte police say 36-year-old Kristina Rowland stole a truck from the 900 block of Granite Street that morning and, later, broke into a garage off of Solitude Road and tried to steal a car.

Rowland then allegedly broke into a barn in that same area, stole a horse bridle, and tried to ride off on a horse in the field.

“She attempted to get on the horse, but that was unsuccessful, she got thrown off the horse,” said Butte Undersheriff George Skuletich. “We believe she tried twice, she told us she tried to get on the horse twice and was unsuccessful at that.”

Police say Rowland was found with a syringe loaded with methamphetamine. She remains in jail on felony motor vehicle theft and burglary charges.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News