MISSOULA – Milltown State Park is ready to officially open this weekend which has local historians putting out the call for old photos to help as they collect memories of the old dam and the renovation of the river.

It’s been just over 10 years since crews started removal of the Milltown Dam, starting the restoration of the original river channels for both the Clark Fork River and its confluence with the Blackfoot River.

The newest state park will be officially dedicated on Saturday with help from the Salish drummers, speakers and presentations. As part of the event, a “Milltown Memory Booth” will be displaying and collecting historic photos of the Milltown and Bonner area as well as recording three-to-five minute memories of the old dam and mill operations, as well as the removal of the structure.

A booth will be in operation from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the grand opening. Appointments can also be set up by calling Judy Matson at (406) 370-5929. The project is hoping to collect as many photos and memories as possible to share with the community through Bonner Milltown History Center.

Story continues below



Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News