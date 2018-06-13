

HELENA- The Capitol Square Farmers market had their big kick-off event on Tuesday, June 12th for their second season at the Montana State Capitol Complex.

Hundreds of visitors to the State Capitol and state employees showed up for the market.

Lt. Governor Mike Cooney was on hand to celebrate the occasion by handing out buttons and vouchers for Capitol Square reusable grocery bags.

Lt. Gov. Cooney told MTN that during his decades of working in and around the Capitol this event really stands out as something unique.

“It gives our local producers another market option for their products and it gives us a chance to showcase made-in-Montana products and the Capitol square, which is a popular spot for tourists and state employees alike,” says Cooney.

Capitol Square Market Manager Julia Gustafson says the market is a great way to show off some of Montana’s businesses.

“Montana is an agricultural state and we’ve got a great group of farmers and ranchers and artists,” says Gustafson, “So this really showcases what we have in our own state.”

The Capitol Square Farmers Market will run every Tuesday this summer, except holidays, from 2:30 pm until 6:30 pm.

Organizers are also encouraging interested vendors to contact them at capitolsquarefarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.