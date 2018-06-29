GREAT FALLS – Linda Caricaburu and Brad Talcott have been chosen as this year’s recipients of the Paris Gibson Award, according to a press release from the City of Great Falls.

The criteria for the annual award is embodying the vision and excellence of city founder Paris Gibson. Other criteria included: be a long-standing resident of Great Falls; excelled in their area of expertise; contributed to the betterment of Great Falls, and been innovative and creative in their service to the community.

The press release states:

Caricaburu attended the University of Montana School of Journalism in Missoula. She is now a technical writer for James Talcott Company. Caricaburu was one of the original board members of the Great Falls Public School Foundation and Past Foundation Chairman. She was also winner of the Athena Award from the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce; a member of the YWCA Crimestoppers; and Adult Literacy. She served 11 years for Roosevelt School PTA and was president for five years.

Talcott graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman with a degree in construction engineering. He has been President of James Talcott Co. since the 1980’s, a third generation construction company that has been in business in Great Falls for 90 years.

He has served as the president of the Great Falls College MSU Foundation, Chairman of the Great Falls Airport Authority, on the boards of the Great Falls Symphony, the McLaughlin Center, the Crisis Line, and the Dufresne Foundation.

Caricaburu and Talcott are active in the First Congregational United Church of Christ and parents of two daughters, Marian, 17 and Grace, 13.

Their prizes will include $500, provided by Jim and Debbie Filipowicz of Steel, Etc., which will be given to a charity of their choice; a tree, donated by Steve Tilleraas of Tilleraas Landscape Nursery, planted in West Bank Park in their honor, with a marker from Montana Granite Industries; a plaque, donated by Greg Hall of Access Fitness and a ride in a vehicle provided by City Motors in the Fourth of July Parade.

Previous winners of the Paris Gibson Award: Doug Wicks, 2010; Norma Ashby, 2011; Greg Hall, 2012; Ian and Nancy Davidson, 2013; Gene Thayer, 2014; Bill and Joan-Nell Macfadden, 2015; Arlyne Reichert, 2016 and Sheila Rice, 2017.

In November 2017, Talcott surprised his wife with a gift for her 60th birthday: furnishing the media center for the new Giant Springs Elementary School.