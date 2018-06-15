BUTTE – Though once a popular place to shoot, Butte officials have called for a cease-fire behind Big Butte for a month now.

“It fits into the park ordinance just like every other park in Butte does, there’s no shooting allowed in any of the parks or any type of projectile,” said Butte Undersheriff George Skuletich.

Butte park officials called for enforcement of the shooting ban out of safety concerns since more people use the area for recreation.

“There (are) quite a few people that walk on the backside of the M and bike the back side of the M, so I think this is a good maneuver by the county to make people safe,” Skuletich said.

To stop people from going back to where they used to shoot the city put up a large dirt berm to keep people from driving back there. Law enforcement wants to give people plenty of time to know that shooting is no longer allowed in this public park area.

“We’re trying to do it as low-key as possible, just go up there and tell them there’s no shooting in that area. There hasn’t been any arrests or any citations issued at this time, but there could be,” Skuletich said.

Illegally shooting can result in up to a $500 fine or six months in jail.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News