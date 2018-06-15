POLSON – A Charlo man is in custody after being accused of threatening two females with a machete-type knife and leading Lake County deputies on two pursuits in one week.

According to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell, deputies responded to a report of a male who was driving recklessly and was intentionally ramming into multiple vehicles in the Charloarea on Saturday, June 9.

The suspect, 56-year-old James Roylance, was located and led local law enforcement on a chase into an alfalfa field near Hall Road.

Bell said in order to keep the suspect within the field and to prevent further threats to public safety, a deputy shot out his rear tires, and eventually officials were able to use their patrol vehicles to pin the suspect up against a fence and take him into custody

Roylance is currently being held in the Lake County Jail.

Prior to this arrest, just three days earlier, Roylance was the subject of non-violent criminal complaints in and around Charlo.

According to Bell, in this case, a short pursuit ensued once Roylance was located by a deputy. Once apprehended, he was placed in the Lake County Jail on traffic and misdemeanor criminal charges. In this incident, he was released after a court appearance.

Reporting by Kent Luetzen for MTN News