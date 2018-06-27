Wednesday morning was not quite typical for the end of June with lows in the 30s and 40s, even some 20s in the normally colder spots. But high pressure made for another extraordinary afternoon with warm temperatures and abundant sunshine. All good things must come to an end as a cold front will move through Montana on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and move east in the evening. On the Severe Threat map, central Montana including Lewistown could see a few bad storms. However, eastern Montana into the Dakotas will be at a higher risk for severe storms and possibly even isolated tornados. Highs will be cooler in the 60s and 70s for western Montana, but in the 80s in eastern Montana. Friday, Big Sky Country will be in the middle of an upper level trough that will keep the state cool, showery, cloudy and blustery. Highs will only be in the 60s, and some areas in the mountains above 8000′ could have snow. This weekend won’t be completely wet. Saturday will be unsettled with scattered showers, but some sun will also mix in. It will be breezy with highs in the 70s. Sunday won’t be too bad either with partly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. The weather into the 4th of July won’t be too bad, with highs in the 70s to around 80 but isolated thunderstorms will hit from Monday possibly through Thursday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist