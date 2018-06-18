HELENA – Helena citizens and business owners had a chance to give their input today on proposed changes for Helena’s five-point intersections.

Representatives from Robert Peccia & Associates (RPA) and Helena City Officials held scoping meetings at the City/County building to gain public input ahead of a study of the North Montana, Lyndale and Last Chance Gulch, Neill Ave intersections.

The purpose of the meetings is to help the city determine how and what to evaluate during a multi-modal traffic study. Factors such as pedestrian access, traffic flow and business impact will all be considered during the study.

Story continues below



The proposed study is a result of local organizations wanting better access to the areas around the intersections.

Attendees expressed their concern over any potential changes to the intersections and wanted communication from the city.

City officials say they will work to be better at communicating with the public in the future, but want to stress that no decisions for the intersections have been made at this time.

“We want to make sure everyone has their say,” said City Engineer Ryan Leland, PE.

“There will be people unhappy, probably, in some aspect of what comes out,” said Leland, “It’s a collaboration so we’ll see what we can come up with which is best for the community.”

People who were not able to attend the meetings can also send in their comments about the traffic study directly to RPA.

Question and Comments should be directed to:

Scott Randall, PE, PTOE

Traffic and Transportation manager

Robert Pecia & Associates

406-447-5000

srandall@rpa-hln.com

3147 Saddle Drive, Helena MT 59601