MISSOULA – The water levels have risen slightly on the Clark Fork River near Missoula.

Friday morning saw the river rise to 10.35 feet and while it’s still expected to rise, but will remain in minor flood stage through next week. The Clark Fork River is expected to crest at 10.9 feet on Saturday and is then is predicted to trend downward through next week.

Although the Clark Fork is not currently predicted to reach major flood stage, conditions can change quickly. Authorities are advising residents in flood-prone areas should remain alert to changes in conditions.

A public meeting for residents with flood damage will be held on Sunday, June 3rd, at 2 p.m. at Hawthorne Elementary School. There will be representatives from various organizations and departments available to answer questions and flood recovery packets will be available.

Meanwhile, the Bitterroot River remains in action flood stage and is expected to rise into minor flood stage later on Friday. The river is expected to crest at 11.4 feet on Saturday after which it is predicted to trend downward through next week.

The most up-to-date river forecasts are available here.

Approximately 65 homes in Missoula County are still under modified evacuation orders. A flood information line at (406) 258-INFO, staffed from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Callers will hear an updated recording after hours.

Reporting by Mark Thorsell for MTN News

A modified evacuation order remains in effect for the following areas:

Tower Street, north of 3rd Street

Kehrwald Drive

Channel Drive

Nancy Lou Drive

Keck Street and Stone Street – north of Flamingo Drive

Schmidt Road

Off Mullan Road

South Harpers Bridge Road

Hamel Road

Under the Reserve Street Bridge

Affected residents can return to their homes and will not need to check in and out at roadblocks, but should not re-inhabit the property or start the recovery process. Road patrols are still assigned to the affected flood area 24/7, and roadblocks will be re-established as conditions warrant.

Road Closures: