GREAT FALLS – There’s a success story in the midst of the construction site at CMR High School.

Taylor Jackson, once an intern through the GFPS internship program, is now a full time general laborer for Talcott Construction.

Jackson just graduated high school this past May and is thankful for the experience CMR and the internship program gave him.

“It’s what helped me get my foot in the door and then I kind of worked my way in little by little,” Jackson said.

It has been a dream of his since he was younger, to work in construction.

“I’ve known I wanted to go into construction since I was four or five years old. I liked seeing stuff like that since I was a kid, now I get to be a part of it,” Jackson said.

His six month internship gave him the hands-on experience. He attended school in the morning and by the evening had his hard hat and neon vest on at the site right outside of his high school.

As Jackson jokes about finally joining adulthood, he tells MTN that he’s been putting in 40+ hours a week.

He encourages all high schoolers to consider the internship program.

“Don’t be lazy! When you get to work, stay working hard the entire time,” Jackson said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Transue for MTN News