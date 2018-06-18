GREAT FALLS – Colonel Ron Allen says Tuesday will be bittersweet as his hands the reins of the 341st Missile Wing to a new commander, Colonel Jennifer Reeves.

Allen says the biggest achievement during his time at Malmstrom is helping to keep the mission moving forward.

He says during his two years in Montana, the people have welcomed his family in like their own and he will miss that the most.

Despite all of the milestones and triumphs during his tenure, the hardest aspect of being the commander is the ones that he lost during his time here at Malmstrom.

“We have had several opportunities to celebrate together. We obviously have had several opportunities to mourn together. We unfortunately lost five airmen in the two years that I have been here. Those are always challenges. They will forever be in your heart, they will forever be on our minds. But the amazing opportunities to lead every day and the amazing opportunity to love each other while we accomplish a great mission for this nation has truly been an honor, and one that I will never forget,” Allen said.

Allen will be headed to Washington D.C. and he will be a part of the National Nuclear Administration with the U.S. Department of Energy.

Colonel Reeves is coming to Malmstrom after serving as the commander of the 381st Training Group at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.