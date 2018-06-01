GREAT FALLS – A gas station employee in Wolf Point was abducted after trying to stop a shoplifter, according to the Wolf Point Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the Town Pump in Wolf Point just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20.

The suspect stole two 30-packs of beer and when the employee went after him, the employee was assaulted.

Surveillance video showed that after the physical altercation, the suspect abducted the employee.

While driving around with the employee in a van, the suspect allegedly threatened violence and death, punching the employee in the face and choking him, according to the Wolf Point Herald.

The driver ultimately released the clerk.

The nature and extent of the clerk’s injuries has not been released.

Police are working on obtaining a warrant for the suspect, whose name has not yet been released.

MTN is working to get the surveillance video and a photo of the suspect.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News