BOZEMAN – Gallatin County commissioners voted to approved $270,000 from the 2004 open spaces levy for a new conservation easement. The 549-acre property is located just off Gooch Hill Road, an area with 11 other conservation easements.

Gallatin Valley Land Trust Program Manager Brendan Weiner says adding conservation easement land to this area secures its footing as an agricultural neighborhood.

“Having it scattered throughout the county really doesn’t work as well as having large blocks that can all be in production,” says Weiner.

While the land will remain private, Weiner adds that the public reaps the benefits through local food production, scenic views alongside the public roads that line the property, and protected wildlife habitat.

The $270,000 from the Gallatin County Commission contributed towards 10% of the property cost. The remaining cost was shouldered by a 1-to-10 match of federal dollars and a land donation from the property owners, the Oliver family.

GVLT says the Oliver family has farmed the land since 1920 and it’s been in agricultural production since the late 1800’s.

The Land Trust added that the passage of the recent open spaces levy will contribute to additional conservation easements in the future.

Reporting by Mallory Peebles for MTN News